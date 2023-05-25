New Delhi: In a major relief to non-government salaried employees, the Finance Ministry Thursday increased the tax-free leave encashment limit to Rs 25 lakh. This is in line with the budget proposal announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman this year.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday. The increased tax-free leave encashment limit would come into force from April 1, 2023, said the apex direct tax body.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (ii) of clause (10AA) of section 10 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), the Central Government, having regard to the maximum amount receivable by its employees as cash equivalent of leave salary in respect of the period of earned leave at their credit at the time of their retirement, whether superannuation or otherwise, hereby specifies the amount of Rs 25,00,000 (twenty-five lakh rupees only) as the limit in relation to employees mentioned in that sub-clause who retire, whether on superannuation or otherwise,” reads the notification issued by the CBDT.

The CBDT said the notification shall be deemed to have come into force with effect from the 1st day of April 2023. This move is beneficial for non-government employees as they will benefit from increased tax exemptions for leave encashment paid against accumulated leave balances over the years.

In her budget speech this year, the finance minister Sitharaman had announced that the tax-free leave encashment limit of Rs 3 lakh was fixed for non-government salaried employees in 2022 when the highest basic pay in the government was Rs 30,000/- per month. “In line with the increase in government salaries, I am proposing to increase this limit to Rs.25 lakh,” Sitharaman had announced then.

New tax-free leave encashment limit

Any employee working in the private sector who encashed his or her leaves after retirement or resignation was required to pay income tax on this amount as it was calculated as income from salary. However, now they can claim the exemption under Section 10 (10AA)(ii) of the Income Tax Act as per the increased limit.

The maximum tax-free limit for leave encashment has now been increased to Rs 25 lakh from the earlier 3 lakhs which comes into effect from this financial year (April 2023 to March 2024 period). Any payment received as a leave encashment at the time of retirement or otherwise upon leaving the work is exempt up to the least of the amount mentioned in the relevant provision of the Income Tax Act.

For example, in case of non-government employees (excluding central and state government employees), tax-free leave encashment limit under Section 10 (10AA) ii is calculated as under:

First, the aggregate amount exempt from income-tax under section 10(10AA)(ii) of the Act shall not exceed the limit of Rs. 25 lakh where any such payments are received by a non-government employee from more than one employer in the same previous year.

Second, the amount exempt from income-tax under section 10(10AA)(ii) of the Act shall not exceed the limit of Rs. 25 lakh as reduced by the tax exemption already allowed in the total income of the employee under section 10(10AA)(ii) of any previous year or years.