TAMIL NADU STALIN WRITES TO AMIT SHAH URGES INCLUSION OF OTHER LANGUAGES IN CRPF EXAMINATION

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruitment examination.

The DMK leader has complained against the 25 per cent marks allocated for the 'Basic Hindi Understanding' section in the exam and urged that Tamil and other regional languages should also be included in it.

Addressing the letter to the Home Minister, Stalin stated, "CRPF has announced that out of 9,212 vacancies, 579 vacancies would be filled in Tamil Nadu. This exam is going to be conducted in 12 exam centres in the state. But whoever applied for this exam from Tamil Nadu can't even write this exam in their own mother tongue."

He also added in the letter that this system would "steal" the opportunities of Tamil Nadu youths willing to work in CRPF. "Out of 100 total marks, 25 marks were allocated for basic Hindi understanding which would benefit only Hindi speakers. This CRPF announcement is totally against the goodwill of Tamil Nadu applicants. This is not only arbitrary and also discrimination," he added in the letter.

He further urged the Home Minister to allow candidates to write the exams in Tamil and other languages as well."Announcement like only in English and Hindi languages computer exams would be conducted against basic constitutional rights of Tamil Nadu applicants. So I request Union Minister Amit Shah's intervention allowing candidates to write exams in Tamil and other regional languages," Stalin added in the letter.

It is pertinent to note that MK Stalin has been quite active and vocal in accusing the centre of "Hindi imposition" and has said that DMK will continue to resist any such attempts. (ANI)