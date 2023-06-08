New Delhi Taking a sharp dig at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday said taking narratives abroad was not in the national interest calling the Congress leader a habitual critic Addressing a special media briefing on 9 years of the Modi government the external affairs minister said I have no objection to whatever he Rahul Gandhi does inside the country but I don t think taking national politics out of the country is in the national interest Jaishankar s reaction comes days after Rahul Gandhi while on his visit to San Francisco accused the government of using all its strength to stop his party s Bharat Jodo Yatra and misusing central agencies to threaten people The government used all its strength to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra The BJP is threatening people and misusing government agencies But nothing worked and the impact of the Yatra increased This happened because the idea of Join India is in everyone s heart Rahul Gandhi saidHe took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi and said I think if you sat Modiji down next to God Modiji would start explaining to God how the universe works Right And God would get confused that what have I created Responding to Gandhi s remark Jaishankar said Rahul is habitual of criticizing the country The world is watching us Elections are held sometimes one party wins and sometimes the other party wins If there is no democracy in the country such a change would not come Results for all elections would be the same Also read Tableau celebrating Indira Gandhi assassination S Jaishankar lashes out at CanadaTaunting Rahul Gandhi Jaishankar said 2024 ka result toh wahi hoga hamein pata hai Further Jaishankar pointed out that India s foreign policy is independent and that the country is not easily influenced by coercion inducements or false narratives and is a strong and independent nation that is not easily swayed by outside pressureOn China Jaishankar said that without peace and tranquillity at the border the relationship between IndiaChina cannot progress Terming it as the report card of 9 years of foreign policy Jaishankar said The world especially the Global South perceives India as a development partner as a credible effective development partner with delivery on the ground We pulled back the Indiabased diplomats and staff after the Taliban took control of Kabul At that time we had legitimate security concerns With the passage of time we have sent back a technical team to the Embassy They have been there for some time Their job is essentially to monitor the situation and to see how we can support the Afghan people EAM Dr S Jaishankar said on the status of IndiaAfghanistan relationsOn the question of the Canadian NSA s comment that India interferes in Canada s domestic politics Jaishankar took a humorous approach and said The phrase which came to my mind was Ulta chor kotwal ko daante adding if anyone should complain it s India When I talk about foreign interference and economic security Im now talking about a number of state actors and nonstate proxies This includes Russia and Iran India Canada s NSA said at a conference held by the Canadian global affairs institute