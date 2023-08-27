'Declare Moon a Hindu Rashtra, Shiv Shakti Point its capital': Right wing seer wants Parliament, UN to pass resolutions

New Delhi: A right-wing activist wants Parliament to declare Moon a 'Hindu Rashtra' and Shiv Shakti Point as its capital before "people of any other ideology wage Jihad on the lunar surface".

Swami Chakrapani, National President, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha in a video statement congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Chandrayaan-3's success and for naming the location where it landed 'Shiv Shakti Point'. "Before people of any other ideology turned it (moon) into Ghazwa-e-Hind, we should declare the Moon as Hindu Rashtra after passing a resolution in Parliament. We should make Shiv Shakti Point its capital," Chakrapani said.

PM Modi on August 26 announced that Chandrayaan-3's landing spot on the Moon would be named Shiv Shakti Point and August 23 celebrated as 'National Space Day'.

"Before any other person goes to the moon and wages Jihad and spreads Islamic fundamentalism and terrorism, the Moon should be declared a Hindu Sanatan Rashtra with Shiv Shakti Point as its capital," said the right-wing seer known for his communal diatribe. He said that the Moon "is sitting on the head of Lord Shiva and we call him by the name of Chanda Mama". "That's why we want the Moon should remain pure and hence be declared a Hindu nation. Parliament and UN should pass resolutions for the same," he said.

On August 23, the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) achieved a historic successful touchdown of the Vikram lander on the unexplored lunar south pole on August 23.

Also read: Moon south pole soil temperature: First Chandrayaan-3 observations from ChaSTE payload onboard Vikram Lander