Suspended Opposition MPs conduct mock Parliament sesssion; TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimics Jagdeep Dhankhar
Published: 14 minutes ago
New Delhi: The Parliament premises became witness to an unprecedented scene involving TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's mimicry of Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the act on his mobile.
Suspended opposition MPs, who conducted a mock Parliament session, were protesting at the Parliament premises when the incident happened. Reacting to the incident, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar criticised Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee for mimicking him outside Parliament.
Rahul Gandhi's act evoked laughter from other MPs.
"Shameful, ridiculous, unacceptable that an MP is mocking and a second MP is videographing that incident," Dhankhar said. (More to follow)