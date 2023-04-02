Surat: The Surat Special Operations Group on Sunday arrested a woman for the possession of MD drugs worth 50 lakhs from the Rander area of the city. The culprit, identified as Hina, is the wife of a drug dealer named Ismail Mubarak, who is currently serving jail for several charges, officials said.

Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar said that the Surat SOG has recovered a total of 507 grams of drugs worth Rs 51 lakh 30 thousand from Hina, along with Rs 10 thousand in cash. "The accused has been identified as Hina, a resident of White House Lane opposite Aman Avenue in the Rander area of the city and is the wife of accused Ismail Mubarak," the CP said.

Tomar said it is likely that after Ismail's arrest, Hina took over the business to keep it going in his absence. He further informed that the officials caught her red-handed while finalizing a deal with a person named Sahil Arvindbhai Gosai -- a former associate of Ismail. "During interrogation, we found that Gosai would source the drugs from Mumbai and supply them to Hina. We have one more suspect named Wasim Mustafa, who was also involved with Hina and we are trying to nab him as well," he said.

Giving more information about Hina's husband Ismail Mubarak, the CP said that he is in jail for charges of drug trade. "The police had arrested him in a cocaine case and an offence under the Arms Act has also been registered against him. A team of ATS in Vadodara had arrested him in a case involving a narcotics factory. He is currently lodged in the Lajpore Jail," the official said.

Hina's arrest and confiscation of drugs is being looked at as a great success as the Surat police have been running a campaign to monitor and eradicate the drug business in the city. So far we have been able to seize drugs worth more than 15 crores. We have registered 85 cases and a total of 257 accused have been arrested across the country," the CP said.