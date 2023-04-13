SURAT COURT BEGINS HEARING ON RAHUL GANDHIS PLEA FOR STAY ON CONVICTION IN DEFAMATION CASE

Surat: A sessions court in Surat on Thursday commenced the hearing on the case pertaining to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea for a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark. The conviction was pronounced by the same court on March 23, wherein the judge had granted Gandhi a jail term of two years, which led to his automatic disqualification as an MP from the Parliament.

The 'defamation case' was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Purnesh Modi, who in his reply filed earlier in the same court, opposed Gandhi's plea for a stay on conviction saying the Congress leader is a "repetitive offender" who is in the habit of making defamatory statements. On Thursday, arguments from both sides commenced in the court of Additional Sessions Judge RP Mogera.

"The court will first hear the arguments put forward by Rahul Gandhi's lawyers seeking a stay on his conviction. After that, we will put forth our objections and arguments against their plea for a stay on conviction," Purnesh Modi's lawyer Ketan Reshamwala said before entering the courtroom.

A metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat on March 23 sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail after holding him guilty for his remark "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname", made during an election rally on April 13, 2019.

Gandhi has filed an appeal before Judge Mogera against the verdict. He has also prayed for a stay on the conviction in the meantime. In his appeal, Gandhi has termed his conviction as "erroneous" and patently perverse. (With Agency Inputs)