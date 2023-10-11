New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Latha Rajinikanth, wife of actor Rajinikanth, to move before the trial court to quash cheating and forgery charges against her in a criminal case filed by a Chennai-based advertising company in 2015.

A bench comprising justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh did not show an inclination to entertain Latha’s plea to exonerate her in the case, saying that she could either seek a discharge from the trial court or face trial.

The bench, in its order, said: “The impugned order dated August 2, 2022, passed by the High Court of Karnataka at Bengaluru, has been challenged by both the contesting parties. After hearing both sides, we are of the opinion that in view of the earlier order passed by this court on 10th July, 2018…..the only way open to the petitioners in SLP..... is either to file an application seeking discharge or to face the trial”.

The bench said that Latha need not remain present before the trial court in Bengaluru unless otherwise directed. “We make it clear that if such an application is filed on behalf of the petitioner(s), the findings rendered under the impugned order will not stand in the way, and the Trial Court is directed to consider the same on its merits and in accordance with law. Taking into consideration the further submissions made, the physical presence of the petitioner-accused(A-1) in SLP...... shall stand dispensed with until and unless the same is required by the Trial Court”, said the apex court, in its order.

The bench made it clear that it has not expressed any opinions on the merits of the case and "it is well open to the parties to resolve the issue, also through mediation”.

A Chennai-based Ad Bureau Advertising Pvt Ltd lodged a private complaint in a Bengaluru court. The complaint alleged that Latha filed a suit in a civil court by producing a fabricated document and got a temporary injunction against the company and various media houses from making any statement against her in relation to a financial dispute.

The temporary injunction was related to a financial dispute between Ad Bureau and Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited, which produced the Tamil film Kochadiiyaan, starring Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone.

The high court in March 2016 quashed the complaint, stating that it was a result of a civil dispute and there was no ingredient for the offences alleged against Latha. However, the apex court in 2018, allowed the continuation of criminal proceedings, and the Bengaluru police filed a charge sheet against her.

A Bengaluru trial court took cognisance of various offences against her based on a charge sheet that accused her of cheating and forgery. Latha moved the high court in 2022 against this order. The high court allowed the continuation of proceedings on the charge of allegedly fabricating a document.