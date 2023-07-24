New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday warned the state governments that the court would recourse to the “coercive arm of law” if they failed to submit their response to the Centre by August 31, on forming a uniform national policy on menstrual hygiene for girls studying in schools.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud that only four state governments – Haryana, Delhi, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh – have filed their response so far.

The bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, directed the state government and union territories (UTs), which have not brought on record their responses, to submit it by August 31, and said the states which are in default are placed on notice. “Should there be any further default, this court will be constrained to take recourse to the coercive arm of the law,” said the bench.

The top court said that a copy of its order should be made available to the chief secretaries of the remaining states for compliance and scheduled the matter for further hearing in the second week of November.

Earlier, the apex court had noted that the issue is of immense importance and in April this year, it had asked the Centre to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and formulate a national model to be adopted by all states and UTs for managing menstrual hygiene of girls studying in schools.

The top court was hearing a plea seeking direction to state governments and the central government to ensure the provision of free sanitary pads to every female child studying between classes 6 to 12 and separate toilets for females in all government-aided and residential schools.

Also read: Plea on free sanitary pads for class 6-12 girls to be heard by SC on Monday