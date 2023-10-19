New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday issued notice on pleas NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakraborty challenging a Delhi High Court order that refused to revoke their arrest and remand over a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case.

A bench comprising justices B R Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra issued notice on pleas by Purkayastha and Chakraborty. The apex court has scheduled the matter for hearing on October 30. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Devdutt Kamat appeared for the petitioners. Initially, the apex court said it will issue notice returnable in three weeks. Sibal said that will be too long and his client is behind the bars. The bench agreed to hear the matter on October 30.

On October 13, the Delhi High Court dismissed the plea against the arrest and subsequent police remand of Purkayastha and Chakravarty in the case. On October 3, the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested Purkayastha and Chakravarty under UAPA charges for allegedly receiving money to spread pro-China propaganda in India.

Purkayastha and Chakravarty moved the high court challenging the arrest as well as the seven-day police custody and sought immediate release as interim relief. On October 10, the trial court sent them to judicial custody for 10 days. A case has been lodged against the two under anti-terror law UAPA for allegedly receiving money to spread pro-China propaganda.

The FIR alleges that NewsClick received a large sum of money from China, which was meant to undermine India's sovereignty and sow discord among its citizens. The FIR also accused Purkayastha of working with a group called the People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) to sabotage the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The October 3 arrest was widely condemned by civil societies and media bodies.

Editors Guild of India expressed its concern about the raids at the residences of senior journalists on the morning of October 3, and the subsequent detention of many of those journalists. It urged the state to follow due process, and not to make draconian criminal laws as tools for press intimidation.