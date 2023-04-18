New Delhi The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear pleas seeking legal recognition for samesex marriages a a day after the Centre submitted its opposition on the move by terming such requests from the LGBTQ community urban elitist views A fivejudge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud Justices SK Kaul Ravindra Bhat Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha will be hearing the related petitionsThe government filed a counter affidavit on Monday asking the top court to dismiss the pleas on grounds of maintainability It has opposed such petitions by reiterating that marriage is an exclusively heterogenous institution It also added that those seeking marriage equality represent urban elitist views for the purpose of social acceptance The Centre argued that marriage is a sociolegal institution that can only be created recognised conferred with legal sanctity and regulated by the competent legislature through an Act under Article 246 of the Constitution of India The Centre also stated that the courts cannot create or recognise marriage through judicial interpretation or striking down or reading down the existing legislative framework for marriagesAlso read Pleas seeking legal validation of samesex marriage reflect urban elitist views Centre to SCIt also cited an order of the Supreme Court in Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay v Union of India where that the court refrained from framing genderneutral and religionneutral laws because it fell within the legislative domain The Centre further cited that even in countries where samesex marriage has been recognised it has been done through the legislative route It s purely a matter of legislative policy under Entry 5 of List III of Schedule VII of the Constitution which ought to be determined by the appropriate Legislature only the Centre stated emphasising that appropriate democratic institution are the best to decide which social relationships will be legally recognised keeping in mind the sanctity attached to the institution of marriage in the country the societal ethos cherished values in the concept of family and other such relevant considerations