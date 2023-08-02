New Delhi: The Supreme Court has begun its hearing on Tuesday a batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Here is a live link to the hearing which you can watch and the updates from the hearing.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will conduct day-to-day hearings from Tuesday. Several petitions challenging abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split the erstwhile state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh-were referred to a Constitution bench in 2019.