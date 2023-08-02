Watch Live: Supreme Court begins hearing from today petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370
Published: 23 minutes ago
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has begun its hearing on Tuesday a batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Here is a live link to the hearing which you can watch and the updates from the hearing.
A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will conduct day-to-day hearings from Tuesday. Several petitions challenging abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split the erstwhile state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh-were referred to a Constitution bench in 2019.
- Senior advocate Kapil Sibal who began the arguments leading the petitioners challenging the abrogation said he will continue his submissions till Thursday.
- Chief Justice Chandrachud who presided the Constitution bench said the court will allow the lead counsel from the petitioner's side to argue on all aspects and rest of the counsel can add on certain aspects, so that there are no overlapping arguments.
- The bench had earlier said the hearing in the matter will be conducted on a day-to-day basis except on Mondays and Fridays, which are days for hearing miscellaneous matters in the apex court. Only fresh petitions are taken up on these days for admission hearing and regular matters are not heard.
- The apex court had earlier said the Centre's affidavit with regard to the conditions prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir after the Aug. 5, 2019 notification repealing Article 370 will have no bearing on the constitutional issue to be adjudicated by the five-judge bench.
- On that day the Centre had stripped the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and bifurcated it into two union territories. Several petitions challenging abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split the erstwhile state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh- were referred to a Constitution bench in 2019. (with PTI inputs)