New Delhi: The Supreme Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the status of "legal entities" to the entire animal kingdom and giving them rights like human beings. The court said that "prayer sought in the writ petition cannot be granted by the court in its extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 32 of the constitution of India". The order was given by a bench comprising Justice BR Gavai and Justice Vikram Nath on a petition filed by Allahabad-based NGO, People's Charioteer Organisation.

The petitioner said that it moved to the court in the wake of increasing cruelty towards animals (Kerela elephant tragedy and sale of dog meat in Nagaland) in the last few months and how humans have "absolutely no respect for animals' lives and how can they be devoid of sympathy". "Such incidents have further enraged many and made one ponder as to whether the laws in existence are sufficient enough to protect animals from possible abuse and cruelty," read the plea.

Petitioner said that acts of cruelty indicate "deep mental disturbance" and people, who harm animals also move to harm human beings. Petitioner said that there is a psychological disorder called "Zoosadism" where a person derives pleasure by harming animals and in such circumstances a mere fine of Rs 50 won't teach the offender any lesson or prevent others from harming animals. Petitioner contended that light laws not only harm the animals and society, but also have legal implications.

It further submitted that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) also doesn't publish any specific data regarding crimes against animals under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,1960, Section 377, 428, 429 of the Indian Penal Code and there is no data in the annual report of Environment Ministry or any other ministry. The petitioner prayed for directions to the NCRB to publish such data and also conviction in such cases. It also urged for directions to declare all the citizens as "persons in loco parentis" for the protection of animals and their welfare.