SUPREME COURT DECLINES URGENT HEARING ON PLEA AGAINST INTERNET BAN IN MANIPUR

New Delhi The Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear an urgent plea by two Manipur residents against the repeated internet shutdowns in the state which is witnessing ethnic violence A twobench judge of Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal observed the high court is already seized of a similar issue The HC is hearing the matter What s the need to duplicate proceedings Mention before the regular bench the bench saidAlso read Manipur Two miscreants hurl bomb at MLA s residence in Imphal West no casualtiesThe plea filed by Chongtham Victor Singh a lawyer in the Manipur High Court and Mayengbam James a local businessman made mention of the negative impact of that the internet shutdown such as the significant economic humanitarian social and psychological impact on both the petitioners and their familiesIt argued that petitioners have been unable to access funds from banks receive payments from clients distribute salaries or communicate via email or WhatsApp Advocate Shadan Farasat mentioned the matter before the bench seeking an urgent hearing The plea further said the shutdown was grossly disproportionate in its interference with the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression and the right to carry on any trade or business using the constitutionally protected medium of the internet The Manipur government on Tuesday extended the ban on internet services till June 10 The suspension of mobile data services including broadband has been extended till 3 pm of June 10 an order issued by Commissioner Home H Gyan Prakash said The ban was imposed on May 3 Violence broke out in the northeastern state on May 3 when people from the Meitei community and the Kuki tribe crossed swords with each other over the Meiteis demand for Scheduled Tribe ST status