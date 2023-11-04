New Delhi: Conman Sukash Chandrashekhar has composed a two-page letter addressed to the head of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust expressing his intention to donate a crown for the idol of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple.

As per the letter, the crown is a remarkable creation crafted from solid 916.24-carat gold, with an approximate weight of 11 kilograms. It is adorned with 101 diamonds, each of VVS1 clarity, weighing 5 carats, and features a central emerald stone of an astonishing 50 carats in size. The design and craftsmanship of this crown have been overseen by a highly respected jeweller from South India, known for their expertise in crafting exclusive jewellery since 1900. Their history includes creating exceptional pieces for various sacred temples, such as the Lord Balaji Tirumala Temple.

In his letter, Chandrashekhar expresses that his unwavering devotion to Shri Ram and his family's deep faith have inspired them to make this magnificent offering. He describes the opportunity to donate the crown as a dream come true and a profound blessing, attributing everything in his life to Lord Rama's blessings. This contribution holds great significance for him and his family.

To facilitate the donation, Chandrashekhar has authorized his staff member and legal advisor, Anant Malik, to be responsible for presenting the crown to the trust. They will ensure that all legal formalities are met, including providing the necessary bills, receipts, and certificates related to the crown. The gold crown is expected to be completed by the first week of December.

Chandrashekhar and his family expressed their hope that the crown could be placed on Ram Lalla's Idol during the Consecration Ceremony on January 22, 2024. Sukesh is currently incarcerated at Mandoli's Jail-11 in the national capital.