New Delhi: The wife of Infosys co-founder N. R. Narayana Murty, Sudha Murty, who is also a renowned author and philanthropist, was conferred with the Global Indian Award by the Canada India Foundation at the biggest Indo-Canadian gala here.

The Global Indian Award, which is worth $50,000, is given each year to a prominent Indian who has made a major mark in his or her chosen field. “We are so pleased to present the Global Indian Award to Sudha Murty. She has spent her entire career paving the way for future generations to find success in whatever field they choose, and is passionate about giving back to society,” said Canada India Foundation chairman Satish Thakkar on Saturday night.

Accepting the award from Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, Sudha Murty said, “It is my honour to get this award from your country. ”Thanking the Canada India Foundation (CIF) for choosing her for this award, Murthy said, “The CIF is like Krishna in the Mahabharata. Krishna is the son of Devki as well as Yashoda. Devki was his biological mother and Yashoda brought him up. You are born in India but settled here – that is Yashoda – and your mother is India. You belong to both mothers.”

Lauding the Indo-Canadian diaspora as a bridge between the two countries, she said, “You are the carriers of Indian culture in a different land. Please keep it up.”As her husband was also given the same award in 2014, Sudha Murty said amid laughter, “There is a funny thing about this award because Narayana Murty also got it in 2014 and I got it in 2023. So we’re the first couple to get this award.”