New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has sought a detailed report from a private medical college by Thursday in connection with the alleged suicide of a medical student pursuing post-graduation following sexual harassment in Kanyakumari.

Dr Yogender Malik, member of the Ethics and Medical Registration Board and head of the media division at the NMC, said a letter will be sent to the State Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) in Tamil Nadu for conducting an independent inquiry. The DMER is required to submit its report within 15 days, ensuring a swift and impartial investigation into the circumstances leading to the student's death.

"The college has been directed to submit a detailed report on the incident by Thursday, expediting the investigation into the alleged harassment. Pending the inquiry of the incident by the NMC's anti-ragging committee, all matters of the medical college under consideration in the NMC will be put on hold," Malik said.

An emergency anti-ragging meeting was convened at the NMC on Wednesday. The 27-year-old victim allegedly committed suicide last week after facing sexual harassment, physical and mental abuse, and toxicity from her professor and seniors in the anaesthesia department. The NMC has urged all medical institutions to foster a safe and supportive environment for students and pledged to take stringent action against any form of harassment within the medical community.