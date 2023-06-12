STUDENTS PURSUING MBBS NEED TO COMPLETE COURSE WITHIN 9 YEARS FROM DATE OF ADMISSION NMC REGULATIONS

New Delhi Students pursuing MBBS need to complete the course within nine years from the date of admission while they will get only four attempts to clear the first year according to the new regulations issued by the National Medical Commission In the newly issued Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023 or GMER23 the National Medical Commission NMC has stated there shall be a common counselling for admissions to graduate courses at all medical institutions in the country on the basis of the NEETUG merit list Under no circumstances the student shall be allowed more than four attempts for first year MBBS and no student shall be allowed to continue undergraduate medical course after nine years from the date of admission into the course the NMC in a gazette notification on June 2 said The student admitted into a Graduate Medical Education Programme shall not be deemed to have completed his graduation until he completes his rotating medical internship as per Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship Regulations 2021 Without prejudice to anything stated in the present regulations or other NMC regulations there shall be common counselling for admission to graduate courses in medicine for all medical institutions in India based on the merit list of the NEETUG the gazette said Counselling shall entirely be based on the seat matrix provided by NMC provided the common counselling may have multiple rounds as may be necessary it statedThe UnderGraduate Medical Education Board UGMEB shall publish guidelines for the conduct of common counselling and the designated authority under section 17 shall conduct the counselling in conformity with the published guidelines The government will appoint a designated authority for the counselling and decide and notify its agency and method for all undergraduate seats No medical institute shall admit any candidate to the Graduate Medical Education GME course in contravention of these regulations the regulations added