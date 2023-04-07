Korea: A pack of dogs attacked a five-year-old girl at a brick kiln unit in Chhattisgarh's Korea district on Friday. The child was playing while her parents were working at the brick kiln unit. Suddenly from nowhere, a group of stray dogs appeared on the scene. The dogs attacked the child menacingly leading to multiple wounds on her body. The critically injured child was rushed to Baikunthpur district hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Dr Abhishek Gadhewal of the District Hospital, Baikunthpur, said, "The child was brought to the hospital on Friday around 12:30 pm. Her body was carrying multiple bite marks. The wounds were prominent. The child had died before being brought to the hospital."

"The five-year-old girl whose name was Sukanti was brought to our hospital. She was brought dead. We then informed the police. The girl's body was shifted to a hospital's mortuary for post-mortem examination," the doctor said. The hospital authorities informed the Baikunthpur police about the incident. Police then shifted the body for postmortem. After conducting an autopsy, the body was handed over to her parents.

Video: Stray dogs terrify women to ram scooty into parked car in Berhampur

The parents were working at some distance when the girl was playing and she was left unattended. In the meantime, a pack of dogs suddenly came to the spot and attacked the child. Unfortunately, even the screams of the child failed to draw their parents' attention. The menace of stray dogs attacking children, women and elderly persons has gone up in the country. The aggressive manifestation in canines has become a cause for concern.