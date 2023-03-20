New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday directed MCD officials to ensure sterilization and anti-rabbis vaccination of stray dogs, days after two children were killed allegedly after being attacked by canines, officials said. Kejriwal held a high-level meeting with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials on the issue of stray dogs and destitute cows, the government said in a statement.

During the meeting, it was decided that the MCD would purchase an additional 16 trucks to transport destitute cows to gaushalas, it said. He directed officials to prepare a detailed plan of action on the issue of stray dogs and cows, demonstrating his commitment to resolving the problem in a timely and effective manner, the statement said.

"Alongside the action plan, the CM has directed officials to take up 100 percent sterilization and 100 percent anti-rabies vaccination of dogs on priority. "In the case of stray cows, the CM has instructed officials to procure additional trucks and construct another gaushala to ensure safe rehabilitation," the statement read.

During the meeting, the CM reviewed the problem of stray dogs in depth. "He has instructed MCD officials to ensure 100 percent sterilization of stray dogs along with 100 percent anti-rabies vaccinations on priority, to address the problem," it added. The minor brothers were found dead over two days in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area.

The deceased -- Anand (7) and Aditya (5) -- lived with their parents in a slum cluster in Sindhi Basti. Anand was reported missing on March 10 following which, police and the boy's family launched a search operation.

On March 12, Anand's younger brother Aditya went to the same jungle area, along with his cousin Chandan (24), to attend nature's call. Chandan left the minor for some time and returned to find Aditya injured, surrounded by stray dogs, police said. Aditya succumbed to injuries later.

To alleviate the issue of stray cows, two decisions were made during the meeting. "Firstly, it was decided that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi would purchase an additional 16 trucks to transport destitute cows to the gaushalas. Currently, the MCD only has 12 trucks for this purpose.

"With the addition of these new trucks, the MCD will have a total of 28 trucks to collect destitute animals and take them to the gaushalas. This move will help the government better manage the issue of stray cows in the city," the statement read. Officials informed Kejriwal that the Delhi government currently operates four gaushalas for destitute cows in the city.

To further improve the situation, Kejriwal decided to build another Gaushala in Delhi, it said. "This will increase the total number of gaushalas in the city to five, providing a better facility to look after stray cows. The chief minister has directed the officials of MCD to prepare a comprehensive plan for the construction of the new cowshed at the earliest, the statement informed. PTI