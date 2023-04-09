New Delhi: With a steady rise of Covid-19 cases across the country, several states have reintroduced Covid curbs including making masks mandatory in public places. The Health Ministry stated on Sunday that a total of 5,357 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, marking a slight decrease from Saturday's tally of 6,155 cases.

Recently India has witnessed a steady rise of Covid cases with daily fresh cases of infections at 2,994 on April 1, 3,824 on April 2, 3,641 on April 3, 3,038 on April 4, 4,435 on April 5, 5,335 on April 6 and 6,050 on April 7 and 6155 on April 8.

The total active cases in the country have reached 32,814 and the positivity rate currently stands at 3.39 per cent. In view of the rise in Covid-19 cases, the Haryana government has made wearing masks in public places compulsory as a preventive measure. Recently, the Health Department urged the general public to adopt Covid appropriate behavior and State Government officials have been asked to ensure that they are implemented.

As for Kerala, the State Government has also made wearing masks mandatory for the elderly, pregnant women, and those suffering from lifestyle ailments. The State Health Minister Veena George following a high-level meeting on the rise in Covid-19 cases told reporters that those who are dying of the viral disease are mostly aged more than 60 years and suffering from lifestyle diseases. She instructed the Health department to ensure an adequate supply of oxygen.

The Puducherry government has also made wearing masks compulsory in public spaces. People working in places like hospitals, restaurants, hotels, and entertainment sectors have been asked to compulsorily wear masks.

The Uttar Pradesh government have instructed state officials to conduct screening of international passengers at all airports and conducted genome sequencing of positive samples.

As for Delhi, hospitals and other medical facilities have been asked to ramp up testing. According to experts the new XBB.1.16 variant of Covid-19 could be behind the rise of Covid-19 cases in Delhi.