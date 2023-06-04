New Delhi: Police probing the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by female wrestlers have recorded statements of about 125 people in this case.

According to sources, four of these witnesses have corroborated the allegations of sexual harassment against Bhushan. The four, sources said, include an Olympian, a Commonwealth Gold Medalist, an International Referee and a State level coach.

Pressure is mounting over the Centre to arrest Singh as star wrestlers of India have been vehemently protesting for months now against the police inaction in the case. The Delhi Police on April 28 had filed two FIRs against the WFI chief on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers.

While the first FIR pertains to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under POCSO Act, the second was related to outraging modesty. As per reports, the first of the four who corroborated the claims, a coach of one of the complainants told the Delhi Police that the wrestler had informed him via phone about the incident of sexual harassment just six hours after it occurred.

Next, the two Indian women wrestlers -- an Olympian and a Commonwealth medallist -- told the investigators that the complainant informed them about the WFI chief's advances one month after it occurred. And the fourth, a referee, who is a reputed national and international circuit official, informed the Delhi Police that he heard about the incidents of sexual harassment faced by the women wrestlers when he would travel for tournaments at home and abroad.

