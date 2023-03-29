Madhubani (Bihar): Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Tuesday detained two American citizens from 'No Man's Land' of Laukha at Indo Nepal border in Madhubani, Bihar. Sources said the duo has confessed to the investigators that they were heading to Mt. Everest when they were stopped.

Assistant Commandant, Kumar Jai Mishra said, "Two American citizens were detained from Indo Nepal border and the duo, who came to India via Kolkata, took a bicycle ride to Bihar and because of error in Google locations, the duo wandered to the No Man's Land." They said that they were heading to Nepal to visit Mount Everest. The duo is in custody and is being further probed, Mishra added.

Sources said the duo was first spotted by a SSB jawan posted near the border and Commandant Mishra rushed to the check-post as soon as he was informed about the mystery men in 'No Man's Land'. They were intercepted and were brought them to the camp for interrogation.

The duo, during the interrogation, presented valid visas, tickets, passports and American citizenship and the documents were also verified by the Bureau of Immigration, New Delhi. Commandant Mishra further said that the two American citizens have been identified as 37-year-old Hill Brian and 54-year-old Michael, both residents of California.

Also read: Four Bangladeshis arrested during Governor Bose's north Bengal visit

Earlier last month, SSB had arrested two Uzbekistani women from the Indo-Nepal border. SSB sources said that along with the two women Uzbek nationals, were arrested from Sonbarsa Police Station, near the Indo-Nepal border. An Indian citizen was also arrested along with the Uzbek nationals who were picked up on suspicion.

Police sources said that an initial investigation has revealed that the two women are Uzbek nationals and passports of Uzbekistan have been recovered from them. The police established the identity of the arrested Uzbek nationals as Reno and Ogulijn.