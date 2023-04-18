New Delhi A DelhiSrinagar SpiceJet flight returned to the IGI airport here on Tuesday due to a false warning in the cockpit the airline said on Tuesday On April 18 SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG8373 DelhiSrinagar returned back to Delhi as the AFT cargo fire light illuminated in the cockpit the airline said in a statementThe light later extinguished upon actions taken by the captain SpiceJet said and added that before landing all operational parameters were observed to be normal The light later extinguished upon actions taken by the captain Subsequently upon opening of AFT cargo no sign of fire or smoke was found and based on initial assessment the warning was observed to be false the statement addedThe aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally it added A source however said that a full emergency was declared for SpiceJet flight to Srinagar from Delhi which had 140 passengers on board Full emergency was declared at 1040 am on Tuesday for SpiceJet s DelhiSrinagar flight SG 8373 The flight landed back at IGI airport safely the source said The aircraft has been parked he added Earlier on April 14 an Indigo flight 6E203 from Mumbai flight suffered a tail strike during landing at Nagpur airport The flight 6E 203 was on course to Nagpur from Mumbai On 14th April 2023 flight 6E 203 from Mumbai had a tail strike while landing at Nagpur The aircraft was declared grounded at Nagpur airport for assessment and repairs The incident is being investigated in detail IndiGo said in a statement No injuries were reported in the incident the airlines said A tail strike occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during takeoff or landing With agency inputs