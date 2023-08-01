Tezpur: A rare and elusive goat breed, known as the Sichuan Takin (Budorcas taxicolor), has made a rare appearance in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The large goat with impressive horns is commonly found in the regions of Tibet and China's Sichuan, Gansu, and Xinjiang provinces. Remarkably, after a hiatus of 13 years since its first sighting in 2009, the elusive Sichuan Takin has resurfaced along the Indo-Bhutan border areas of Arunachal Pradesh. This discovery has sparked excitement among the officials of the Forest Department, who were previously unaware of the presence of these animals in India.

The animal was spotted by locals on July 22 and 23 in two different areas. The sighting of the magnificent Takin inspired 'awe and curiosity' among the local tribals, who promptly captured photos and videos of the animal during its stroll along the Tawang-Chu riverbanks near Yusom village and later on the highway of Lao area.

Upon receiving visuals, the Tawang Wildlife officials immediately initiated a search for the Sichuan Takin. Forest officer Tage Haniya said the department was relying on the photographs and videos collected by the vigilant locals to study this rare species.

The Sichuan Takin (Budorcas taxicolor) is a subspecies of Takin, which is considered a rare species and primarily inhabits Bhutan, China, and Tibet regions. It is categorised into four main subspecies: Bhutan Takin, Tibet Takin, Golden Takin, and Mishimi Takin. Notably, the Mishimi Takin, a subspecies of the Takin, was first discovered in India back in 2009 in Yingkiong, a region within the eastern Himalayan province of Arunachal Pradesh.

Forest official Tage expressed his astonishment at the freedom with which the Takin was observed roaming the streets in Chepa, East Kameng district, and now in Yusom and Lao areas of Tawang district, located near the India-China border in Yingkyong. At present, the Forest Department is engaging with the local communities to raise awareness about preserving the animal and encourage them to share information about additional sightings or any relevant information. To gain further insights into this rare breed and its behaviour, the department is also planning to employ drones and other advanced tools to collect comprehensive data. The rediscovery of the Sichuan Takin in the serene landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh enthused wildlife officials to go for its preservation and conservation.