New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday announced that a special session of the Parliament will be held in the national capital from September 18-22.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said, "Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament (sic).

However, there was no official word on the agenda of the session which will be held days after the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

Also read: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from Lok Sabha revoked

During the recently held Monsoon session of the Parliament, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved a No-Confidence Motion against the Council of Ministers in the Lok Sabha. The No-Confidence Motion was defeated in the Lower House of the Parliament after a reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Centre was successful in the passage of key Bills during the Monsoon session despite the ruckus created by the Opposition INDIA bloc over violence in Manipur, which claimed the lives of over 150 people. The Congress had said that it was forced to bring the No-Confidence Motion to break the silence of PM Narendra Modi over the violence in Manipur.

Members of the Rajya Sabha also created a ruckus in the Upper House of the Parliament demanding a debate and discussion on the violence that erupted in the strife-torn state. Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chaddha were suspended from the House.

In the Lok Sabha, leader of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended from the Lower House of the Parliament on the penultimate day of the Monsoon session for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, only on Wednesday, his suspension was revoked.

It is not yet clear whether the special session of the Parliament will be held in the old building of the Parliament or the new Parliament building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led Centre is likely to pass several critical bills in a special session of the Parliament. According to the sources, in addition to the passing of several critical bills, a few other important bills will also be introduced in this special session of the Parliament.

The government is also likely to pass three Bills to replace the Indian Penal Code, CrPC, and the Evidence Act in the special session. In the Monsoon session, the Centre introduced three new bills - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023 in the Parliament after which it was sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs for elaborate discussion over the bills.

Following a three-day-long discussion over these three contentious Bills on August 23 to 25, a 15-day timeline was given for feedback from all political parties. Almost all the political parties have opposed the Bills saying these will hamper the fundamental rights of the people. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently said that after the passage of the Bills, no case can continue for more than two years, which will result in the elimination of 70 per cent negative energy.

Also read: Monsoon Session: Both Houses adjourned sine die on last day; Shah introduces 3 key Bills in LS

Also read: Energy requirement has gone up in the country: Govt in Lok Sabha