New Delhi: BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, the longest-serving Parliamentarian in Lok Sabha, on Tuesday termed the shifting to new parliament building as a milestone in the history of vibrant parliamentary democracy in India.

"This is a historic day today and I am proud to be a part of this historic moment. We are going to a new building and hopefully, this grand edifice will reflect the aspirations of a new Bharat. Today, I have been entrusted with the responsibility of addressing this esteemed assembly as the most senior parliamentarian in the Lok Sabha... I have spent most of my adult life in this institution and I have seen 7 Prime Ministers and the shaping of grand history. I had several terms as an independent member and finally joined the BJP under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Since then I have remained a proud member of BJP and this August House. I have tried to make the most of every minute I have spent here," she said in her address.

She reminisced her journey as a parliamentarian 34 years ago as a 35-year-old MP after the death of her husband Sanjay Gandhi. "It is a fulfilling journey as a parliament for me. I stepped into the building 35 years ago and has been a witness of man historical events. I began as an Independent MP and later joined the BJP in 2004 inspired by late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji," she said.

Gandhi also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his women-centric schemes especially for Beti bachao Beti Padhao, an initiative fo uplifting the educational status of girls in the country.