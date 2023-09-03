New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital with symptoms of mild fever. She is under doctors' observation and is currently stable, sources said. Last year, the news of Gandhi's hospitalistion in New Delhi with health issues related to Covid-19, created a flutter with speculation of her rapidly declining health.

The party's tweet on her hospitalistion without any further details evoked curiosity and concern about her health among her followers and others. In recent years, Gandhi has travelled several times to the United States to deal with health issues.

Earlier, the Congress leader was admitted to the hospital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection. The former Congress president's recent appearance was at the opposition alliance INDIA meeting held in Mumbai on September 1. A detailed report is awaited.