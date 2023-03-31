Nalanda: A youth from Bihar bought a butcher knife online and used it to stab his father to death. Police arrested the deceased's son on Friday and have also recovered the invoice relating to the online purchase from his mobile phone. It is being suspected that the youth murdered his father over some family dispute.

The incident dated back to 15 days ago when Bihar police had found the deceased's body on NH-31 near Dhorahi village under Giriyak police station area in Nalanda. The deceased, identified as Sanoj Singh, a security guard was found murdered when he was posted on night duty on an under-construction bridge over NH-31. Police had initially suspected that the man was stabbed to death by some unknown miscreants. The case was taken up seriously and an SIT was set up to probe into it. Investigations into the case started since then. Finally, based on technical inputs, it has been revealed that the deceased has been murdered by his own son. The accused son, identified as Shrikesh Kumar was arrested by the police on Friday.

Also Read: Kidnapped children found dead in Bihar

During investigations Shrikesh confirmed that he bought a butcher knife online through a mobile app. Police then seized Shrikesh's mobile, the invoice of the online purchase and the murder weapon. "Sanoj Singh was murdered when he was on-duty. His son has been arrested in connection with the murder. The murder weapon is also in our custody," Pradeep Kumar, DSP Rajgir said. It is likely that the arrested accused murdered his father following some internal dispute within the family.