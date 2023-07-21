Hyderabad: The use of social media has increased significantly over the years due to the ease of internet services. A recent study has revealed that more than 60 per cent of the world's population is active on social media. While the world's population recently crossed the 800 crore mark, it is estimated that around 500 crore people (4.88 billion user identities) are active on social media platforms as of July 2023. This number has increased by 3.7 per cent compared to last year.

A digital advisory firm Kepios has revealed the latest statistics regarding the use of social media worldwide. Nine out of every 10 internet users use them. The average number of new joiners every second is 5.5. It is estimated that 17.3 crore new people joined social media in the past year alone. It is said that these are used in different ways in those areas.

Only one in 11 people use social media in East and Central Africa. In India, one out of every three people use it. As for the time spent on social media, it has been revealed that each user spends about 2.26 hours daily on them. While most Brazilians indulge in them for 3.49 hours a day, it has been revealed that in Japan this time is less than an hour.

The following are the seven mediums that are used most--WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook belong to the Meta company--next are China's WeChat, TikTok and Douins. Apart from these, the latest report reveals that the usage of Twitter, Messenger and Telegram apps is also significant. However, due to duplicate accounts, each account cannot be identified as an individual. If that is done, the number would be more than the world's population, according to the latest report. That is why they are called social media users 'identities', Kepios has clarified.