New Delhi: BJP MP Smriti Irani said, "I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct was never before seen in the Parliament of the country..."

She spoke on the debate of no-confidence motion moved by Congress Gaurav Gogoi against the Narendra Modi government in which she also a cabinet Minister. Smriti Irani was replying to the speech made by Rahul Gandhi who supported the motion against the government.