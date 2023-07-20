SMRITI IRANI KEJRIWAL CONDEMN PARADING OF 2 WOMEN NAKED IN STRIFE TORN MANIPUR

New Delhi: Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has spoken to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh who assured her that the investigation into a sordid video from the northeastern state wherein 2 women are seen paraded naked while the perpetrators were sexually assaulting them.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joined Smriti Irani in condemning the incident and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "pay attention to the prevailing situation in the state and ensure strict action to the culprits." The reaction from the Union Minister and Delhi CM is related to video shot on May 4 surfaced on the eve of a planned Thursday protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) to highlight their plight.

"The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM @NBirenSingh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice(sic)," Smriti wrote in her twitter page.

Kejriwal, in a tweet in Hindi, said the incident in Manipur is very shameful. This kind of heinous act cannot be tolerated in Indian society. The situation in Manipur is becoming so worrying. I appeal to the Prime Minister to pay attention to the situation in Manipur. Please take strict action against the culprits seen in the video of this incident. There should not be any place for people with such criminal tendency in India, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor said.

In a statement, the AAP said it came across a viral video purportedly from Manipur where two women are paraded naked and are constantly molested by their captors. "It has been brought to our notice that the video was shot on May 4 in Kangpokpi district in B Phainom Village where both the women were

gang-raped after the entire village was burnt down," it said.

The party said it was pained by the inaction of the State and the Central government. "We again request the intervention of the Prime Minister in Manipur. Turning a blind eye to the problem will not make it go away," the party said. The AAP which said it was ready and willing to assist in any manner appealed to the people not to aggravate the plight and humiliation of the helpless women and speak up against the sickening act without sharing the gruesome video.