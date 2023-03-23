Dhanbad: A small plane crashed into Jharkhand's Dhanbad city leading to serious injuries to the pilot and a child on Thursday. It took off from the Barwaadda aerodrome of the city on Thursday afternoon. After hovering over the city skyline for some time, the plane developed a snag and crashed into a residential area.

Commotion prevailed in the area when the tiny aircraft, crashed into the residential colony. On hearing the sound, a large number of curious onlookers and local people assembled at the spot. Police with the help of local people rushed the two critically injured persons — one pilot and a child- to a private hospital.

The condition of the injured was stated to be critical. The aircraft was badly damaged in the crash. Police had a tough time controlling the crowd. Local people were seen clicking photos carrying the damaged wings of the aircraft in their hands. A police officer said, "Upon receiving information that a small plane had crashed into the residential area after taking off from Barwaadda aerodrome, we rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The injured were rushed to a hospital."

Also read: Telangana: Hang glider crashes in Siddipet, 2 injured

The glider service which had been started in Dhanbad city, a few years ago, was stopped. The service was again commenced recently. Tourists used to travel in aircraft for an aerial view of the city. On Thursday, a similar aircraft went out of control and crashed one or two kilometres away from the airport. The glider has a seating capacity for two persons only.