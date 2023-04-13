Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Family members of the late advocate Umesh Pal heaved a sigh of relief after the gunning down of absconder Asad Ahmed by the UP STF in Jhansi on Thursday. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Shanti Pal, mother of slain advocate Umesh Pal, said, "Things were beyond our control. The UP police and administration were working hard to apprehend the killers of my son. We were waiting for justice. I had tremendous faith in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shanti Pal, said, "I was extremely thankful to the Chief Minister and the police administration. The police was working tirelessly to apprehend the accused. Finally, the police was successful in its endeavour. " Jaya Pal, wife of slain advocate Umesh Pal said, "First I would like to extend my thanks to the UP police. For us, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is like a father figure. I was waiting for justice. I was hopeful that justice will be rendered to us. Finally, the killers of my husband were eliminated."

Jaya further said, "The police and the administration did their job sincerely. We were expecting justice in the incident. But, how and when it will happen we were not aware. We were praying to Almighty that the killers of my husband should not go scot-free. We were spending sleepless nights. But, there was a ray of hope that justice will be done to us."