SIX PEOPLE KILLED IN TWO SEPARATE ACCIDENTS IN ASSAM DEATHS SPARK PROTESTS

Dibrugarh (Assam): Six people were killed in two separate road accidents in the Chabua and Nagaon areas of Assam. Three women who were trying to cross the highway on foot on the NH37 in Chabua were hit by a speeding car.

While two of the three women died on the spot due to the fatal blow, one woman was rushed to the Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh where she succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment. The deceased women have been identified as Rita Bhakta, Mina Bedia and Sunita Bedia. The accident attracted a huge crowd that was enraged at the driver, demanding strict action.

The crowd also blocked NH37 by burning tyres to demonstrate their protest. Local police tried to pacify the situation by reassuring the public of justice for the dead. It nevertheless took a long time to get the crowd to let some steam off, as several people also resorted to stone pelting thereby injuring some police officials at the accident site.

The situation grew more violent as police officials retaliated with gunshots, further infuriating the public who consequently set a police van on fire. There were two protests throughout the day -- one immediately after the accident and the other one at night. The officials have ensured that the situation is now under control while the accused in the accident shall be given adequate punishment.

Meanwhile, in another road accident that took place on Monday night in the Nagaon district of Assam, three people were killed in a collision between a scooter and a truck. The deceased have been identified as Pankaj Das, Munna Das and Bikram Das, all residents of Dimaruguri, Nagaon. The locals present at the spot during the accident claimed that the truck driver was in an intoxicated state and therefore lost control of his steering wheel.

The locals in the area also tried to call an ambulance immediately after the accident, though they have alleged that the ambulance did not adequately respond to their call for help. They have also blamed the police for lack of inaction, even as the investigation in the case continues.