New Delhi: Peeved at series of adjournments that mired two vital cases in inordinate delays, the Supreme Court in its attempt to ensure fast justice observed that if any judgment is not delivered within six months after reserving it, then it should be assigned to another bench for a fresh hearing, and not to the same bench.

The apex court's observation highlights its emphasis on steering clear of all those cases which are mired in inordinate delay. The recent handling of an Allahabad High Court case, which faced unnecessary delay hampering the pronouncement of judgement within the stipulated timeframe provided the backdrop for the apex court's observation. Earlier, in an appeal filed by a convicted individual who sought bail, the appellant argued that the High Court had failed to deliver a judgment that had been reserved in August 2022. This criminal appeal had initially been filed in the High Court back in 2014.

On May 8, the Supreme Court sought a report from the Allahabad High Court regarding the status of the pending judgment. In response, the Assistant Registrar of the High Court informed the Supreme Court that the judgment had not been reserved and that the matter was listed before the same bench on May 12. After the arguments were concluded, the bench instructed the parties to submit written submissions. The judgment is now scheduled to be delivered today (May 19).

Expressing dissatisfaction with the delay in pronouncing the judgment since August, as per the Assistant Registrar's report, the Supreme Court remarked that the situation was "completely unsatisfactory." Furthermore, the Supreme Court expressed discontent with the matter being listed before the same bench. The appellant's counsel relied on the precedent set by the case of Anil Rai v. State of Bihar (2001) 7 SCC 318, which held that if a judgment is not pronounced within six months, it should be presented before a different bench for fresh arguments.

Resultantly, Supreme Court observed that the case should have been transferred to another bench and directed the Chief Justice to assign the matter to a different bench, taking into consideration the precedent set in the Anil Rai case.

The above-mentioned case is not a one-off case. The Supreme Court has taken action in the long-pending litigation concerning the board of La Martiniere School in Kolkata. On Thursday, the Court directed the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to assign the matter, which has been adjourned approximately 40 times over a period of three years, to a new Bench. Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Ahsanuddin Amanullah expressed their dissatisfaction with the prolonged adjournments and emphasized the need for a more expeditious resolution.

The Court's order conveyed its frustration with the ongoing saga of adjournments, noting that it had become increasingly difficult to tolerate the repeated delays over the past three years. The Bench found it necessary to draw the conclusion that the current Bench assigned to the case was unable to effectively handle it. Consequently, the Chief Justice of the High Court was requested to assign the matter to a different Bench capable of attending to it more efficiently.

The newly appointed Bench was instructed to prioritise the matter due to its urgency, the scope of the appeal, and the history of adjournments. This directive aimed to ensure that the case would no longer suffer from undue delays and receive the attention it deserved. The Supreme Court had previously addressed the same controversy in an order issued in January 2023. In that order, the Court had observed that the matter had been listed before the Division Bench of the High Court 27 times without any progress. The Apex Court acknowledged the challenges faced by the Division Bench, leading to these adjournments. However, given the significance of the issue concerning an esteemed educational institution, the Supreme Court had expected the High Court to address it promptly. Unfortunately, even after six months had passed, the matter remained stagnant.

Frustrated by the continuous adjournments, the petitioner approached the Supreme Court on April 17, 2023. In response, the Apex Court directed the matter to be placed before the Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court for expeditious resolution. This order was served to the office of the Acting Chief Justice on April 19, 2023. However, the Bench observed that the case had continued to be listed before the same Bench, resulting in further adjournments.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's Counsel requested permission to appear before the High Court virtually. In response, the Bench noted that virtual proceedings were allegedly being hindered. However, the Bench questioned this claim, highlighting that Counsel had the option to choose between virtual or physical appearances.

In summary, the Supreme Court has intervened in the prolonged litigation concerning La Martiniere School's board. Dissatisfied with the numerous adjournments and lack of progress, the Court has directed the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to assign the matter to a new Bench capable of handling it expeditiously. This decision aims to bring an end to the series of delays and ensure a swift resolution to the dispute.