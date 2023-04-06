SIKKIM AVALANCHE MORTAL REMAINS OF LAKHIMPUR HEALTH OFFICIAL TO BE BROUGHT TO LUCKNOW

Lakhimpur Khiri (Uttar Pradesh): A family of three from UP's Lakhimpur Khiri district had never thought in their wildest dreams that sightseeing trip will turn tragic. Bal Singh, an official attached to the Chief Medical Officer's office at Lakhimpur, along with his wife and daughter, left for Sikkim by train on April 1. A clerical staffer in the health department and colleague Bikram Saini was also accompanied Bal Singh.

Supervisor in the health department Bal Singh, along with his wife and six-year-old daughter Abhaya Singh, was enjoying pristine beauty in Sikkim's Natha La. But, the beauty turned monster within minutes. A huge chunk of snow came crashing down. Bal Singh and his daughter met a snowy grave. Whereas Bal Singh's wife drifted a few yards away from where she was standing. She was buried alive. Luckily, the other fellow tourists, who were present there, rescued Bal Singh's wife. She was immediately taken out of the snow debris. Bal Singh, who came under the vast chunk of snow, was alive when he was rescued. Singh was immediately rushed to a hospital. Unfortunately, he died at the hospital while undergoing treatment. Singh's daughter Abhaya was declared brought dead by the doctors when she was shifted to the hospital.

Also read: No tourist left under snow in Sikkim avalanche site, search operations called off: govt official

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Santosh Gupta disclosing about the incident over the phone, said, "Health supervisor Bal Singh was posted at Ramiyabehad. Singh, a resident of Saunha village of Chandan Chowki in the district, was currently attached to the CMO office. Singh's mortal remains from Sikkim will be flown to Lucknow via New Delhi. Thereafter, the body will be brought to Lakhimpur by road. Our staffers will be deputed at Lucknow airport to receive the body."