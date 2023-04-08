New Delhi: Even as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar sounded differently over the opposition's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe over the Adani issue, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam on Saturday said that all the opposition parties including NCP were determined to expose the Modi-Adani "scam".

"Sharad Pawar might give his own viewpoint but we are united and we want a JPC probe over the Adani issue," Viswam told ETV Bharat when asked about his reaction Sharad Pawar's statement opposing the JPC probe. Viswam clarified that a probe initiated by the Supreme Court judge may explore the legal viewpoint in the case "but a JPC probe would certainly expose the nexus between Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He reiterated that all the opposition parties are "united and there is no difference over the stand for a JPC probe". "NCP is with us and we all want a probe to unearth the nexus," said Viswam. Pawar on Friday came out in support of Adani saying that an individual industrial group of the country was targeted. "But we have to see their contributions towards the country. If they have done a thing wrong, there should be an inquiry," Pawar said.

Also read: Congress plays down Sharad Pawar comment on Adani issue

Pawar said that the probe initiated by the Supreme Court judge is enough to unearth the truth. Opposition's demand for a JPC probe following the Hindenburg report raised a major storm with the entire second leg of the budget session as it washed away amid chaos and unruly behaviour of the opposition MPs.

Interestingly, the issue brought almost 20 parties together against BJP. Against this backdrop, Pawar's statement of sidelining the JPC probe might expose a difference in the opposition unity. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, however, said that the Supreme Court committee has very limited terms of reference and it cannot bring out the deep nexus between PM and Adani.

"Only a JPC can find answers to the HAHK (Hum Adanike Hain Kaun) series of 100 questions and more that are emerging. JPCs in 1992 and 2001 were both worthwhile exercises," Ramesh said. He said that NCP may have its view but 19-like minded parties are together over Adani-Modi issue. "All 20 like-minded opposition parties including NCP are united and will be together in saving the Constitution and our democracy from the BJP," said Ramesh.

Echoing the same view, ST Hasan, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP said that the entire opposition is united and will keep raising their demand until government agrees to their demand for a JPC.