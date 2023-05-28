Pune (Maharashtra): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that he was happy that he did not for the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi and asked whether the Centre was taking the country backwards.

Dressed in a traditional attire, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday morning inaugurated the grand new Parliament building in Central Vista. Modi walked into the Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1. He was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla right outside the 'puja pandal' where the havan to multi-faith prayer including the inauguration of planks were held. Vedic chants were done by high priests who came from Karnataka's Shringeri mutt. Modi performed the customary "Ganapati Homam" to invoke "Gods" to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Modi also installed 'Sengol' at the new Parliament building.

"I saw the event in the morning. I am happy I didn't go there. I am worried after seeing whatever happened there. Are we taking the country backwards? Was this event for limited people only?," Sharad Pawar said.

According to the 82-year-old veteran leader, whatever happened during the inauguration of new Parliament building was exact reverse of country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's concept of society.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi takes 'coronation' jibe at PM Modi over inauguration of new Parliament building

"What is happening there is exactly the reverse of what Pandit Nehru, who had a concept to make a society based on modern science. It's the government's responsibility to invite President and Vice president. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla was present, but Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the head of Rajya Sabha, wasn't there. Therefore the whole event looks like it was for a limited people," he said.

According to Pawar people have a special connection with the old Parliament building and lamented that nothing was discussed about the new Parliament with the Opposition.

"We have a special connection with the old parliament and not just being the member of it. Nothing was discussed about this new building with us. It would have been better if everyone was involved in that," said Sharad Pawar.

Pawar's daughter and NCP leader Supriya Sule also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Parliament inauguration and termed the event an incomplete one."To open a new Parliament building without Opposition makes it an incomplete event. It means there is no democracy in the country," Sule said.

Also read: New Parliament building inauguration: Opposition leaders hit out at PM Modi