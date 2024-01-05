SHAH STRESSES ON LINKING DATABASES ADOPTING AI DRIVEN ANALYTICS TO TACKLE SECURITY CHALLENGES

Jaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday stressed the need for linking databases and adopting AI-driven analytical approach for tackling emerging security challenges. Inaugurating the 58th conferences of DGPs and IGPs here, he also laid emphasis on the uniformity of structures, size and skill of counter-terror mechanisms across the country.

He highlighted two important decisions taken by the Narendra Modi government -- the National Education Policy and the enactment of three criminal justice laws to replace the British-era statutes and said the country had entered the "Amrit Kaal" in 2023. Shah said the new laws are focused on the delivery of justice instead of punishment and the implementation of these laws would transform the country's criminal justice system into the most modern and scientific one.

The home minister stressed the need for linking of databases and adopting AI-driven analytical approach for tackling emerging security challenges. He pointed out an overall improvement in the security scenario in the country since 2014, especially the reduction of violence in three critical hotspots -- Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast and areas affected by Left Wing Extremism.

Shah stressed the need for training of police officers from Station House Officer (SHO) or officer-in-charge of police station to DGP levels and technology upgradation from police station to police headquarters for the successful implementation of the three new laws. He also highlighted the role of internal security in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of India becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The home minister observed that the conference over the years has emerged as a think tank, facilitating decision making and formulation of new security strategies. The conference will deliberate on a range of security-related issues of critical importance, including security of borders, cyber-threats, radicalisation, fraudulent issuance of identity documents, and threats emerging from AI. About 250 officers in the ranks of Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) are physically attending the conference at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur, while more than 200 others are participating it virtually.