Chandigarh: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami has condemned the alleged misinterpretation of historical details of Sikhs, including Sri Anandpur Sahib resolution, in NCERT textbooks. Dhami said if the government wants to print the historic details of the Sikhs, then they should first discuss it with the representative organizations of the community.

In a statement, Dhami claimed that NCERT had published "misleading" information about the Sri Anandpur Sahib resolution in Chapter 8 titled 'Regional Aspirations' of the Class 12 Political Science textbook - 'Politics in India after Independence'. He asked NCERT to drop the parts of Sikh history as these are highly objectionable. Explaining the Sri Anandpur Sahib resolution of 1973, Dhami said it is the best resolution and speaks about strengthening the rights of the state and the federal structure. To tag Sri Anandpur Sahib resolution as separatist was unjustified and incorrect, he said adding that it has hurt the sentiment of the Sikhs. "It is the best resolution regarding the federal structure and if implemented it will end all disparities across the country", he said.

Dhami further said the Centre makes changes as per what suits them. "But, they should not be allowed to distort the history. Whatever is to be written about the history of Sikhs should be first discussed with the intellectuals and leaders of the community. This will provide the much needed clarity on the matter, he added.

Earlier, Congress had accused the Centre of distorting history after NCERT removed some parts on Mahatma Gandhi and how his initiative of Hindu-Muslim unity instigated the Hindu extremists.