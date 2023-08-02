New Delhi: The centre has recorded an increasing number of psychiatric patients amongst all the central armed police force (CAPF) organisations during the last three years. Informing this in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, said that to curb such types of psychiatric cases, corrective steps are being taken by all Central Armed Police Forces under which all personnel are being checked up thoroughly every year by authorized medical attendants during annual medical examinations.

As per data provided to the Parliament, CRPF recorded the highest number of psychiatric patients (4858) in the last three years followed by 3559 in BSF, 1390 (Assam Rifles), 1005 (CISF), 932 (ITBP) and 744 in SSB. BSF recorded 1073 cases in 2020, 1159 in 2021 and 1327 in 2022. The CISF recorded 289 cases in 2020, 244 cases in 2021 and 472 cases in 2022. The CRPF registered 1470 cases in 2020, 1506 cases in 2021 and 1882 cases in 2022. Similarly, ITBP registered 215 cases in 2020, 300 in 2021 and 417 cases in 2022. SSB registered 186 cases in 2020, 246 in 2021 and 312 cases in 2022. The Assam Rifles registered 351 cases in 2020, 509 in 2021 and 530 cases in 2022.

As per statistics, BSF has 4, CRPF 3, ITBP 5, SSB 1 and Assam Rifles has 1 psychiatric doctor. The minister informed that diseases detected are being properly treated and if required cases are being referred to specialists in well-equipped hospitals for detailed investigations and opinions etc. “Periodical follow-up of chronic cases is being done,” he said. Rai further said that yoga has been made a part of physical training to reduce the stress and anxiety among force personnel.

Meanwhile, giving his reply to a query over espionage cases in India, Rai said that 36 cases were registered in 2019 in all 28 States whereas three cases were registered in eight UTs in 2019. Same number of cases were registered in 2020 whereas 50 cases were registered in 2021 in all 28 States followed by five cases in eight UTs. Maximum number of 37 espionage cases were registered in Maharashtra followed by 19 cases in Punjab and 16 cases in Rajasthan.

Government data said that out of the 136 people arrested under the Official Secrets Act during the three-year period between 2019 to 2021 two persons were convicted with a conviction rate for Official Secrets Act during 2019-21 is a measly 1 per cent.