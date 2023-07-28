New Delhi: As many as 25,58,925 Indian nationals proceeded abroad for studies during the last five years with 5,18,015 in 2018, 5,86,337 in 2019, 2,59,655 in 2020, 4,44,553 in 2021 and 7,50,365 in 2022, the government said in the Lok Sabha on Friday. This information came as a written response from Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan while replying to a question from a couple of MPs enquiring about the number of students from each state pursuing undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) medical education abroad during the last five years.

The minister in his reply gave out the data for the number of students studying abroad but it added that "However, data of Indian students enrolled in specific courses, including medical courses, is not available." "The safety and well-being of Indians staying abroad, including students, is the top priority of the Government of India. Our Missions and Posts remain vigilant and closely monitor the well-being of Indians living in foreign countries. In case any such untoward incident happens then it is immediately taken up by our Missions/Posts with the authorities concerned of the host country to ensure proper investigation as well as imparting justice in such cases. Indian Missions/Posts remain in constant engagement with the Indian community, including students, and interact with them about the measures for the safety of the Indian community," the MoS said while replying to a question on the steps taken by the government to ensure the safety of students studying abroad.

It is pertinent to note that more than 20,000 Indian students studying medicine in Ukraine became victims of war when the Russian Federation launched an unprovoked war on the country. In the middle of the war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government was successful in bringing back students from the war-torn country under Operation Ganga. Altogether 22,500 Indian students from Ukraine, mostly pursuing courses in medicine were evacuated while one Indian student lost his life during the war.

