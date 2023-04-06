SEVERAL HUTMENTS REDUCED TO ASHES AS MASSIVE FIRE BREAKS OUT AT SLUMS IN PATNA

Patna: A massive fire broke out in a slum area in Bihar's capital Patna on Thursday. A thick blanket of black smoke enveloped the area where several government quarters are also located. The fire broke out in a slum locality adjacent to the Shastrinagar police station of ​​Patna. Several hutments were gutted in the blaze.

The immediate cause of the massive fire was not known. Officials did not say anything about the reason behind the massive fire. The commotion was prevailing in the Shastrinagar locality while a huge crowd of curious onlookers had gathered at the spot. At least 10 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames. A massive sound of the explosion was heard at the site. A huge ball of fire was seen going up in the sky.

The possibility of a cylinder blast leading to a massive fire could not be ruled out, said local people. Several cattle were also housed in the slum area. Panic-stricken people were scurrying for safety. They were shifting their belongings to a safer place. Officials from the administration and police were camping at the site. However, no official confirmation of the loss of life and property has been made. Efforts are on to control the raging blaze. At least 10 fire engines have been deployed to douse the flames. A large contingent of police and firemen have been fighting to control the blaze.

Bihar Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Tej Pratap Yadav has also been camping at the site. The intensity of the blaze was so strong that the flame spread to the adjacent government quarters. People were seen fleeing from the spot with their belongings. Some people were saying that fire broke out in a hutment while cooking. According to a rough figure, around 200 to 300 hutments were constructed in front of the Shastrinagar police station. Several hutments were reduced to ashes.