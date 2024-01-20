Bengaluru: Two workers were killed and 13 others injured when the centering of an under-construction private school building collapsed near the Byadarahalli main road in Anekal taluk on Friday, the police said. The incident took place around 7 am during the construction work of the building, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Sahid (31) and Minar Biswas belonging to West Bengal. Officials said that the injured persons hail from North India and North Karnataka. Around 25 workers were engaged in the construction work early in the morning. In all, 15 workers were on the top of the centering of the second floor and it suddenly collapsed resulting in two deaths, Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi said.

The condition of two workers is critical and they have been admitted to NIMHANS in Bengaluru. The remaining 11 people have been admitted to Anekal Hospital and are undergoing treatment, Baladandi said. The SP said that the centering may have collapsed immediately after the cement concrete was laid because the steel bars were not placed properly.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, Deputy SP Mohan Kumar, Inspector SM Chandrappaand and other police personnel reached the spot and conducted an inspection. The police registered a case and launched a probe into the incident.