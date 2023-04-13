SEVEN PILGRIMS RUN OVER BY TRUCK IN PUNJABS HOSHIARPUR

Hoshiarpur Punjab Seven pilgrims were run over by a truck while 10 others were injured near Hoshiarpur in Punjab on early Thursday The accident happened when they were on their way to celebrate Baisakhi at Khuralgarh Sahib in the district The deceased were identified as Rahul 25 Sudesh Pal 48 Ramo 15 Geeta Devi 40 Unnati 16 Shamo Devi and Santosh The deceased hailed from Mastan Khera in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh said Daljit Singh Khakh Deputy Superintendent of Police of Garhshankar The driver of the truck lost control while negotiating a slope and hit the 17 pilgrims who were on foot he saidIt was suspected that the brakes of the truck had failed police said Four pilgrims died on the spot while five critically injured were referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research PGIMER in Chandigarh where they died while undergoing treatment and the rest were admitted to Civil Hospital in Garhshankar Pilgrims have been flocking to Khuralgarh Sahib a place associated with Guru Ravidas in view of the Baisakhi festival Following the incident the SDM of Garhshankar reached the spot and started an investigation into the accidentAlso read Five killed in cartruck collision in Punjab s BatalaIn a similar incident two youths were killed and one seriously injured when their twowheeler crashed into a tree in the Karari area of Uttar Pradesh police said on Thursday Prince Kesarwani 18 and 19yearold Kishan Verma died on the spot when their twowheeler rammed into a tree on Wednesday night Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said All three were residents of Fakirabad and had gone to Karari town for work While returning home at night the twowheeler lost control and hit a tree near the Pindra intersection Singh said The injured youth has been admitted to the district hospital The bodies have been sent for postmortem the police said