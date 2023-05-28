"India's Vaibhav Kaal:" Swami Jitendranand Saraswati on 'Sengol' installation

New Delhi: Controversial religious leader Swami Jitendranand Saraswati said on Sunday that the inauguration of the new Parliement building marks a significant shift in country's history and under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the country is witnessing historic events and there is an upward trend in political, religion and in other domains.

Talking to ETV Bharat on Sunday, the religions leader also launched a scathing attack on the opposition leaders for skipping the historic inauguration of the new Parliament building terming this as a 'political' move. On the controversy over 'Sengol,' the seer said, "This is the beginning of India's Vaibhav Kaal. In historic times such as during the Chola Dynasty, this Sengol was at the epicentre. So now, after so many years this 'Sengol' has finally been installed in the new Parliament. So, people should not politicise it but I feel bad for those who are using this as a political toll."

On why the need for installing 'Sengol' only now, he said, "For years, this was hidden from us. Only after 2014, such things are coming into public domain. This is the time of India's Vaibhav Kaal. On why the need for installing it now, let me tell you that once you take the oath of PM or CM, you get files and once you read them, only then after you get to realise the things that were being hidden from us. Now, the PM Modi is bringing all hidden chapters of history in the forefront which were being buried by the previous governments."