New Delhi: In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress which boycotted the new Parliament building inauguration event said that a "self-glorifying authoritarian PM with utter disdain for parliamentary procedures" has opened the new complex. PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "On this day, May 28th: Nehru, the person who did the most to nurture Parliamentary democracy in India, was cremated in 1964. Savarkar, the person whose ideological ecosystem led to the killing of Mahatma Gandhi, was born in 1883." Ramesh also mentioned that the first Adivasi President Droupadi Murmu was also not allowed to fulfil her constitutional duties and inaugurate the new Parliament building by the saffron party.

"A self-glorifying authoritarian Prime Minister with utter disdain for Parliamentary procedures, who rarely attends Parliament or engages in it, inaugurates the New Parliament building in 2023," he said. Ramesh added that fabrication of facts by "distorians" and the drum-beating of the media hits new lows in 2023.

The Congress has engaged in a war of words with the BJP over the history of 'Sengol', a scepter that the BJP claims was gifted to Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to symbolise the transfer of power from the colonial British government to the new Indian government. Several Opposition parties including the Congress have boycotted the event contending that the President should be inaugurating the new Parliament building and not the PM.