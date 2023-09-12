New Delhi/Greater Noida: Pakistani national Seema Ghulam Haider celebrated India's resounding victory over Pakistan by 228 runs in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

In a viral video uploaded on social media, she said, "I was praying for India's victory over Pakistan. I am on cloud nine, rejoicing the moment to the hilt. I express my heartiest congratulations to the people of the country and those staying abroad."

"It was the victory of the whole nation and people of this country. First, I congratulated my loving brother Dr. AP Singh (who is Seema's counsel) when India won the cricket match against Pakistan. 'Hindustan Zindabad, Virat Kohli Zindabd' (Hail India, Hail Virat Kohli," Seema summed up.

Earlier, Seema had undertaken fast for the successful landing of the lunar mission Chandrayaan 3 on the moon. She also took a pledge that she would undertake a fast every year on August 23, which was declared National Space Day.

She said, "God heard my prayers. Hence, the landing was successful on August 23. Now I have taken a pledge to undertake fast on August 23 every year. I will also treat the Shiv-Shakti Point and Tiranga Point as sacred places. Therefore, I will worship them. The Prime Minister in his speech spoke about the safety and security of women and their empowerment, which I liked the most."

Seema Haider, who was a resident of Karachi in Pakistan, entered into a courtship with Sachin Meena of Greater Noida while playing an online PUBG game. She came to India from Pakistan via Nepal. Before arriving in Nepal, she went to Dubai. Seema is staying with Sachin Meena in the Rabupura locality of Greater Noida along with her four children. However, Central agencies and Uttar Pradesh ATS still doubted her credentials and suspected her to be a Pakistani spy agent.