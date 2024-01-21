Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Authorities have set up a multi-layer security cover in Ayodhya for Monday's consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, with 10,000 CCTVs keeping an eye on the movement of people and police personnel in plain clothes deployed at the venue.

From Dharampath and Rampath here, which are witnessing a huge influx of devotees, to bylanes of the Hanumangarhi area and Asharfi Bhavan road, policemen can be seen patrolling the streets. Cops of the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) had also conducted patrolling in Ayodhya on Saturday. Movable barriers with barbed wires attached to them can be spotted virtually at every prominent crossing in the city, as policemen use them to regulate traffic, especially during VVIP movements.

"The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, which will be held on January 22, is going to be a historic event. For this, the Uttar Pradesh Police has made elaborate security arrangements and along with it, security has been ensured for every road along the entire red zone, yellow zone and Ayodhya district," Director General (DG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar had recently said.

To ensure better security arrangements at the programme venue in Ayodhya, technology is being used on a large scale. "For this, 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the entire Ayodhya district. In some of these CCTV cameras, we are using AI-based technology so that we can maintain a strict vigil on commuters," the DG said.